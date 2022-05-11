Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified a key concern about the players he’s about to inherit this summer.

The Dutch tactician will be leaving Ajax to take over as Man Utd boss at the end of this season, and the Daily Mirror claim that he’s keen to start pre-season early due to being alarmed by the Red Devils’ fitness levels.

Ten Hag has done impressive work in his time at Ajax, and it seems he’s already working hard to understand what’s gone wrong at Old Trafford, even though he hasn’t even started the job yet.

This kind of attention to detail is what United need after massively letting standards drop this season.

The Mirror claim that Ten Hag wants to put the United players through an intensive pre-season to work on their fitness levels, which he’s identified as a concern after watching recent games.

MUFC fans will hope this can be the start of a promising new era, but it could still take some time for the new manager to address the various problems in this squad.

Ten Hag may be right to look at improving the players’ fitness, but there will undoubtedly also need to be a tactical overhaul, as well as plenty of new signings coming in to improve on this group of flops.