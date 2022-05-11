Arsenal could reportedly face paying as much as £40million for the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, with six other clubs possibly in the running as well.

The Belgium international has been a star performer for Leicester in recent years, but is now approaching the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have tried to tie Tielemans down to a new deal, but are now resigned to losing him this summer, with Arsenal long-term admirers, according to 90min.

The Gunners may have to pay around £40m to bring Tielemans to the Emirates Stadium, though he could still be the cheaper option in comparison to another target, Ruben Neves, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this week.

90min add that six other clubs also have an interest in Tielemans, with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Atletico Madrid said to also be watching his situation closely at the moment, while Manchester United, City and Chelsea have also been monitoring him in the past.

Tielemans has shown in his time at Leicester that he could surely shine for the biggest clubs in Europe, so it will be interesting to see how his career progresses from here.

The 25-year-old seems ideal to give Arsenal an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka in midfield, but the player himself may well feel he’d win more if he opted for someone like Bayern or Juve.