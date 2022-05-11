(Video) Christian Pulisic finishes off intricate build-up play vs. Leeds United

Chelsea now leads Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United two-nil.

The Blues came into Wednesday night’s Premier League encounter at Elland Road looking to strengthen their third-placed position and following goals from Mason Mount and most recently Christian Pulisic, certainly looks to be well on their way to claiming all three points.

The Whites, on the other hand, are in real big trouble.

Currently sitting inside the Premier League’s relegation zone with just two-and-a-bit games left to play, it was vital they put in a good performance.

However, after attacker Dan James was shown a straight red in the game’s first half following a poor challenge on Mateo Kovacic, Marsch’s task was made ten times harder.