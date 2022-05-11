(Video) Dan James shown red for horrendously timed tackle on Mateo Kovacic

Having gone one-nil down inside the game’s opening five minutes, Leeds United’s misery has been piled on further.

Attacker Dan James has been sent off following a poor challenge on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Jesse Marsch’s Whites are fighting for their Premier League lives and with just three games left to play, including Wednesday’s encounter against Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, time is certainly against the Yorkshire-based club.

MORE: Benjamin Mendy spotted in public with ankle tag ahead of trial

Midfielder Mason Mount opened the scoring and with James flying in on Kovacic and seeing red, Marsch must be wondering what he has to do to get his side firing.

Pictures courtesy of Astro Sports