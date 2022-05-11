Video: De Bruyne completes 23-minute hat-trick with rocket

If there is pressure on Manchester City at Molineux, they are not showing it, especially their midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who has just scored a stunner to make it 3-1 to the Manchester club.

The goal completed a 23-minute hat-trick for the Belgian, who is putting on a masterclass in front of the Wolves faithful.

The 30-year-old’s third came when the City midfielder picked the ball up in the middle of the park and drove at the Wolves’ backline, before hitting a rocket with his left foot leaving Jose Sa with no chance of saving, which can be seen below.