Video: De Bruyne completes 23-minute hat-trick with rocket

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
If there is pressure on Manchester City at Molineux, they are not showing it, especially their midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who has just scored a stunner to make it 3-1 to the Manchester club. 

The goal completed a 23-minute hat-trick for the Belgian, who is putting on a masterclass in front of the Wolves faithful.

The 30-year-old’s third came when the City midfielder picked the ball up in the middle of the park and drove at the Wolves’ backline, before hitting a rocket with his left foot leaving Jose Sa with no chance of saving, which can be seen below.

