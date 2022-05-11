(Video) De Bruyne opens scoring vs. Wolves but Dendoncker quickly fires back

Manchester City is now well-positioned to be crowned this season’s Premier League winners.

Currently, in action against Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens took an early lead thanks to midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

However, despite fans probably fearing the worst following City’s early strike, the home side have quickly levelled proceedings through Leandro Dendoncker.

With just three games left to play, including Wednesday evening’s clash at Molineux, although the Citizens lead second-placed Liverpool by two points and boast a far superior goal difference, failure to see of Lage’s men will see the title race go down to the wire.

De Bruyne:

The perfect start for Manchester City! Kevin De Bruyne’s goal gives Manchester City the early lead and a three point cushion over Liverpool. ?: @USA_Network #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/iv6dyNA6lU — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 11, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne goal for Manchester City against Wolves pic.twitter.com/N5ihxvIkA5 — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) May 11, 2022

Dendoncker:

Perfect counter attack by Wolves! Wolves hit Man City on the counter and Dendoncker levels the match. ?: @USA_Network #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/ecXlAgftDl — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 11, 2022

The red half of Liverpool erupts as Wolves draw level through Dendoncker pic.twitter.com/a50lr9uEoO — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 11, 2022

