(Video) De Bruyne opens scoring vs. Wolves but Dendoncker quickly fires back

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City is now well-positioned to be crowned this season’s Premier League winners.

Currently, in action against Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens took an early lead thanks to midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

However, despite fans probably fearing the worst following City’s early strike, the home side have quickly levelled proceedings through Leandro Dendoncker.

With just three games left to play, including Wednesday evening’s clash at Molineux, although the Citizens lead second-placed Liverpool by two points and boast a far superior goal difference, failure to see of Lage’s men will see the title race go down to the wire.

