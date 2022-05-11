Video: De Bruyne scores second in midfield masterclass vs Wolves

Kevin De Bruyne is putting on a midfield exhibition at Molineux as Man City lead Wolves 2-1 thanks to a second goal from the Belgian.

The midfielder is running the show, creating chances and has followed every pass he’s made – evident in his first goal. The second came from the exact same pattern, with the 30-year-old following up a pass to Raheem Sterling and slotting the rebound past Jose Sa in the Wolves’ goal, which can be seen below.