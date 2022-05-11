Video: Kevin De Bruyne amazingly scores a fourth goal vs Wolves

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kevin De Bruyne continues to put on a show at Molineux and has amazingly just scored a fourth to make it 4-1 to Manchester City. 

It is a goal that could put the nail in the coffin of the title race, as City will not only have a three-point lead with two games to go but Pep Guardiola’s side currently have a six-goal advantage over Liverpool, which means they can now lose a game.

De Bruyne’s goal started with the Belgian playing a pass to Phil Foden, who’s pass across goal then broke to the 30-year-old midfielder to put home, which can be seen below.

 

