(Video) Romelu Lukaku scores Chelsea’s third vs. Leeds United

Leeds United are dead and buried in this one.

Goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and most recently striker Romelu Lukaku have sealed the Whites’ fate.

Jesse Marsch’s task was made a lot harder after attacker Dan James was shown a straight red card following a poorly timed challenge on Mateo Kovacic earlier in the first half.

Consequently, Lukaku’s latest strike, which is the Blues’ third of the night, will now ensure all three points are heading back to London.