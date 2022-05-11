Video: Sterling finishes off unbelievable team move to add a fifth for Man City

Manchester City have scored five goals in back-to-back games to make a mockery of the pressure that was put on them following their Champions League exit.

This result has given Pep Guardiola’s side complete control in the title race, as the goal difference means that the Manchester club can now lose one of their last two games.

Man City’s fifth started from a long ball from Ederson to Cancelo, who cut through the Wolves midfield and played a ball to Jack Grealish before collecting it back off the Englishman; the full-back then played a cross to Raheem Sterling, who finished off the incredible team goal.