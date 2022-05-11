West Ham try their luck with mega eight-year contract offer to Declan Rice

West Ham United have reportedly offered Declan Rice a staggering new long term contract to stay at the club this summer.

See below as talkSPORT claim the Hammers are ready to give the England international an eight-year deal on £200,000 a week to commit his future to the east London side…

Rice would then be committed to West Ham until the year 2030, meaning his club would hold all the cards in terms of a potential transfer away to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe.

It remains to be seen if Rice would be willing to make such a huge commitment, as the 23-year-old is surely good enough to be playing in the Champions League and competing for the biggest trophies in the game.

Still, this is a clear sign of how much West Ham value Rice, who has risen up through their academy to become one of their most important first-team players, and most likely a future club captain.

