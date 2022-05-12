Conte thinks Spurs star is not suited to the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso does not wish to return to the club at the end of his loan spell at Villarreal.

This is according to Estadio Deportivo, who also reports that while Antonio Conte believes Lo Celso has a lot of talent, he does not think the midfielder is suited to the intensity and physicality of the Premier League.

Lo Celso joined Spurs permanently back in January 2020 for £27.2million from Real Betis reported the BBC and failed to make the desired impact during his time in North London.

Since moving to Villarreal on loan this season, the 26-year-old has looked back to his best and has put in some stellar performances, especially in the Champions League for Unai Emery’s side.

It was reported back in March that Spurs are ready to cash in on the Argentine in the summer and could even use him in a potential deal to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal, which was reported by Football Insider.

The La Liga side cannot afford the Argentine on a permanent deal and could lose out to other clubs should they become interested in the 26-year-old.

Estadio Deportivo adds that Tottenham are willing to cash in on the former Real Betis man but they are not willing to take a massive hit on the transfer fee they paid for him.