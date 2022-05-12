Conte has two key demands for Spurs ahead of talks over his future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is planning to hold talks with the club this summer to lay out his key demands to Daniel Levy.

The Italian tactician is currently focused on guiding Spurs into the top four and has not held talks with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest CaughtOffside column.

Conte has done fine work at Tottenham since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo in difficult circumstances, with the club now in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, even if it remains a bit of an uphill struggle against rivals Arsenal.

Even if the season hasn’t been ideal for Spurs and Conte, Romano insists the recent PSG rumours have not come from the former Inter Milan manager’s camp, and that he’s ready to have a meeting with Levy at the end of the season.

His key demands for the club will revolve around transfers and keeping star player Harry Kane.

“There is an important detail to clarify: the rumours about Antonio Conte and Paris Saint-Germain do not come from Antonio’s camp,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Certainly Leonardo knows him very well, but there is no negotiation underway now between Conte and Paris, still too early. His priority is to get Champions League football with Tottenham and then reunite with Daniel Levy to decide his future.

“Conte wants at least three or four high-level signings in the summer and then definitive clarity on the Spurs project, including keeping Harry Kane at the club. This is his priority to remain Tottenham manager, but the decision will be made in a meeting at the end of the current season.”