Agent hints £60m striker might join Newcastle over Liverpool

The agent of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma has hinted that Newcastle United could have the edge over Liverpool in the race for the transfer of his client this summer.

The Netherlands international has been superb in his time in La Liga, having also previously caught the eye in a previous spell in England with Bournemouth.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle are among the long list of clubs to be linked with Danjuma ahead of this summer, but his agent has now suggested that a move to St James’ Park looks the more likely option.

“There is a 50 per cent chance that Danjuma will leave this summer,” says Danjuma’s agent, Michael Moses.

Moses added that the presence of former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe could give Newcastle the edge.

This would be huge for NUFC if true, as this looks like precisely the kind of signing their new owners need to deliver.