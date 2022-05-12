Date set for Mane to decide future amid Bayern Munich interest

Earlier this week the news broke that Sadio Mane was the subject of interest for Bayern Munich as the Liverpool forwards’ contract at the club comes to an end in 2023.

Sky Sports reported that Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met the 30-year-old’s agent over the weekend, as the German giants look for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, should the Bayern striker leave in the upcoming window.

Mane is considering leaving Anfield in search of a new challenge this summer and Bayern are said to be the team that has shown the most interest in the Senegal international reports Todofichajes.

The outlet also states that Barcelona are showing interest in the 30-year-old, who is having an incredible year on Merseyside. The forward has been in incredible form since winning the African Cup of Nations at the start of the year and also helped his country to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Mane has scored 22 goals and has five assists this season in all competitions, 12 of which have come since returning from AFCON. Mane has been at Liverpool since 2016 and being 30-years-old this could be his last chance for a big move.

That won’t be decided now, however, as no decision will be made before the Champions League final, a date that will mark Mane’s future states Todofichajes.