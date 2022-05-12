Barcelona’s financial issues mean they’re open to negotiating star’s transfer to Man United

Barcelona‘s financial issues could reportedly be good news for Manchester United in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong in this summer transfer window.

According to 90min, he Netherlands international has an interest in linking up with his former manager at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, who will be taking over at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The report also suggests that Barca opting to sell De Jong due to their financial woes can’t be entirely ruled out, so this sounds potentially very promising for Man Utd.

This has also been backed up by reliable journalist Marcelo Bechler in the tweet below…

The Red Devils urgently need to make changes in midfield this summer after such a disappointing season, with Fred and Scott McTominay not looking good enough, while both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are about to be out of contract.

Frenkie de Jong in action for Manchester United
De Jong’s connection with Ten Hag could mean a reunion in Manchester makes sense for all involved, though some fans might also be disappointed that this rumour is gathering pace while it’s looking less positive on some other high-profile targets.

The Daily Star claim that United face failure in their efforts to land the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

