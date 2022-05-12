Approach made: Man United contact Euro giants over potential £75million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with Barcelona over a potential summer transfer window move for Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has previously shone under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, so it makes sense that the pair could now be reunited at Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, contact has been made with Barca, as Man Utd try to find out if a deal can be done, with De Jong possibly set to be available for around £75million.

This could be a fine signing if the Red Devils pull it off, though some fans might also be a bit concerned about the deal.

Even though De Jong clearly has huge potential, he’s not looked quite as good for Barcelona as he did for Ajax, and the Premier League may prove even more of a step up.

Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United?
One imagines this also means it’s bad news for United in their pursuit of other big-name midfielders, with the Daily Star casting doubt over some of the club’s other targets in that position.

They claim that Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips aren’t available, while Declan Rice also seems to be leaning towards staying at West Ham.

In truth, these players seem more like what MUFC need right now, though of course De Jong is also a very decent alternative.

