Declan Rice reportedly feels he could earn even bigger wages than he is being offered at West Ham if he seals a transfer away from the club this summer.

The England international has become one of the Hammers’ most important players, and also one of the top midfielders in Europe after his remarkable rise in the last few years.

According to talkSPORT, Rice is valued at £150million by West Ham, who feel that asking price should put off the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, who have been linked with him.

Rice could be a superb fit at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge, and it seems he also feels a move away from the London Stadium could majorly benefit him financially.

Even though talkSPORT claim West Ham are ready to offer him an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week, the 23-year-old’s camp supposedly feel he could earn as much as £400k a week somewhere else.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, as one imagines Man Utd and Chelsea might not quite be able to get the finances together for such an ambitious move.

United in particular are facing a season out of the Champions League, while so much work is needed on their squad that splashing out so much money on one player doesn’t seem an ideal option.

Chelsea are also about to be under new ownership, and it’s not yet clear what kind of investment will go into the Blues’ squad following the departure of Roman Abramovich.