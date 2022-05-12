Erik ten Hag to hold transfer meeting with Manchester United today

After celebrating Eredivisie title success with Ajax last night, Erik ten Hag is reportedly getting straight to work on Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, the Red Devils boss, who is in line to take over from current interim head coach Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season, is meeting Man Utd representatives in Amsterdam today to hold talks over the club’s recruitment plans.

See below for Dawson’s tweet, with Ten Hag apparently set to discuss both ins and outs at Old Trafford ahead of starting the job, though no specific names are mentioned by the reporter…

Erik ten Hag trying to get a head start with the Man United job. Dutch title clinched last night and today holding a recruitment meeting with United representatives in Amsterdam. Potential ins and outs being discussed. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) May 12, 2022

As exclusively revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, United will “100%” be signing a new central striker this summer, but it remains to be seen who, or how many new names will be coming in.

In less promising news, the Daily Star have reported that Ten Hag could miss out on four midfield targets, with doubts over the club’s ability to sign Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.