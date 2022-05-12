Arsenal offer €50million for transfer of Premier League star following talks

Arsenal have reportedly offered €50million for the transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The negotiations seem to be at an advanced stage, according to Goal, following Fabrizio Romano’s revelation in his CaughtOffside column that Arsenal had approached Jesus’ agent.

The Gunners lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and are now facing the prospect of both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah also leaving as free agents this summer.

Jesus makes sense as an ideal signing for Arsenal, with the 25-year-old never quite managing to establish himself as a regular at City, despite an impressive record of 95 goals for the club in total, which have contributed towards three Premier League title wins, as well as an FA Cup and three League Cup final victories.

It seems Arsenal are making good progress on securing the signing of Jesus, who could do well to link up with Pep Guardiola’s old assistant Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

City have already agreed the signing of Erling Haaland for next season, so Jesus would surely find it even harder to play regularly for the club if he chose to stay.