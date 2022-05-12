Fabrizio Romano provides update on Harry Kane Man Utd transfer following Man City’s Erling Haaland deal

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Harry Kane’s future ahead of the next edition of his CaughtOffside column.

Kane was a target for Manchester City last summer, but Romano says that has now collapsed after their deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Could that open the door for Manchester United? The Red Devils are targeting a new striker and could really do with a proven finisher like Kane in their squad after this difficult season, but Romano says it won’t be an easy deal to get done.

“Manchester City’s interest in Harry Kane has clearly collapsed following the arrival of Erling Haaland,” Romano says. “Harry’s priority is to reach a Champions League football spot with Tottenham and then have a direct discussion with the club at the end of the current season.

“Kane has an excellent relationship with Antonio Conte, the Italian manager will demand confirmation of Harry among the many conditions to remain Spurs manager next season as well.

“Many clubs are interested but it will not be an easy deal despite the rumours about Manchester United: Daniel Levy intends to offer Kane a new deal, so it will be up to Harry.

“Tottenham have not decided any price for Kane as of today. It was the same last summer, they simply didn’t want to sell him, so the situation will be similar this season – it will be up to Harry.

“As I said in my column last week, Man United will 100% sign a new central striker this summer, and with Cristiano Ronaldo’s blessing. They need to replace Edinson Cavani, who is out of contract, and Marcus Rashford has been unsettled for some time, so will look to discuss his future with Erik ten Hag.”