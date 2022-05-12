Arsenal in “direct contact” over forward transfer, Fabrizio Romano insists star “will leave” current club

Arsenal have had direct contact over a potential transfer move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international “will leave” City this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed ahead of his next CaughtOffside column, with the Gunners holding talks with the player’s agent.

Jesus’ departure seems inevitable after City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, though Romano says that Pep Guardiola wants to keep Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal need to make changes up front this summer and their fans would surely be thrilled with either Jesus or Sterling, or perhaps even both, but Romano says the club are keen to extend the England forward’s contract at the Etihad Stadium.

“Gabriel Jesus will leave Manchester City this summer. The plan is clear and the decision has been made, also because his contract expires in June 2023 and Gabriel wants to feel important in another club,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Arsenal have had direct contact with their agent and the project has been appreciated, but there is still no negotiation between the two clubs because Man City will only discuss it at the end of the month.

“There are also other clubs in Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga that have inquired about Gabriel.

“For Raheem Sterling everything will depend on the contract: Manchester City would like to extend it as soon as possible, Pep Guardiola wants Sterling to stay – but the negotiations are still not easy. There will be a new direct contact this month.

“From my perspective, it makes sense that City could sell Jesus but keep Sterling. Haaland is surely coming in to be the first choice centre-forward for Pep, and that will limit Jesus’ playing time. He’s too good to keep warming the bench for City and I think he could be a fantastic signing for Arsenal.”