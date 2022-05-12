Kalvin Phillips planning to quit Leeds with Premier League clubs interested

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is planning to quit his hometown club this summer, even if they survive Premier League relegation.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that interested clubs have been given a boost in their pursuit of the Leeds man as the 26-year-old believes this summer could be the right time to move on from Elland Road and the Englishman is also yet to agree to a new contract with the club despite opening talks back in September.

Aston Villa is said to be one of the clubs interested in the midfielder reports Football Insider, whilst Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the Leeds man reports Manchester Evening News.

Aston Villa are looking to recruit players this summer as they look to climb the Premier League table under new boss Steven Gerrard. The Birmingham club spent a lot of money last summer and could follow the same path in the upcoming window. Phillips would be perfect for the defensive midfield role in Gerrard’s team and would certainly help Villa reach their targets.

As for United, the Red Devils have been looking for a midfielder for a long time now and will address that issue this summer. Phillips would occupy the defensive midfield role in Ten Hag’s midfield and his defensive abilities and passing range would be of great benefit to the club.

Phillips’s current deal runs until the end of June 2024 and is being valued around the £60million mark reports Football Insider.