Chelsea are reportedly exploring the possibility of sealing the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

According to Calciomercato and Fichajes journalist Matteo Moretto, via his Twitter account, Koulibaly is being eyed by Chelsea, who want to sign two new centre-backs this summer.

This follows Chelsea being linked with Sevilla star Jules Kounde by Sky Sports and others, with the France international looking ideal to give them a replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

However, CFC also have Andreas Christensen about to be out of contract, so another signing in that position looks essential, with Moretto claiming Koulibaly could be an option…

El Chelsea pierde a Rudiger y Christensen y tendrá que invertir en dos defensas centrales de gran nivel. Entre las diversas charlas con Fali Ramadani, los Blues también tocaron el tema Koulibaly. Hará falta una súper oferta para convencer al dueño del Nápoles de que lo deje ir. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 11, 2022

While it will be a big blow losing two key players like Rudiger and Christensen, it would definitely make up for it if Chelsea could land two quality players like Kounde and Koulibaly.

Thomas Tuchel would also still have the likes of Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah as options in defence as well, so that would likely leave the club in a pretty good shape for next season.