Kylian Mbappe is reportedly looking set for a transfer to Real Madrid this summer, with the Spanish giants preparing to announce his arrival.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins on Twitter, “everything indicates” that Mbappe is looking set to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Madrid on a free, with the France international’s contract at the Parc des Princes expiring this summer.

Mbappe has been a world class performer in his time in Ligue 1, having first made a name for himself as a wonderkid at Monaco before joining PSG.

It now seems the 23-year-old is about to become the next big Galactico at the Bernabeu, as per Hawkins’ tweet below…

Tout indique que Kylian #Mbappé va s’engager avec le Real. À Madrid la direction est tellement sûre de sa venue que des moyens considérables ont été deployés pour annoncer sa signature.

Wait and see ? — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) May 12, 2022

Mbappe signing for Real could be a great response from Los Blancos after Manchester City confirmed the summer arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

One imagines Madrid will have been interested in Haaland, who is another elite young forward, though ESPN suggested the La Liga side also had their reservations about the Norway international.

Mbappe could arguably be the bigger talent, and it’s superb business if they end up getting him on a free.