West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for exciting Hull City youngster Keane Lewis-Potter this summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Championship this season, and it seems Hammers boss Moyes has identified him as an ideal target to replace Andriy Yarmolenko in the attacking midfield department, according to the Guardian.

Lewis-Potter looks like he has a big future in the game, and is surely too good to carry on playing at Championship level, with West Ham perhaps an ideal next step for him.

Moyes has done a fine job at the King Power Stadium, showing he can improve talented young players like Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen, getting another level out of them.

Lewis-Potter would surely benefit from playing under an experienced manager like Moyes and getting the chance to test himself against Premier League defences.

The Guardian also link the east London outfit with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, with signings in attack making sense as a priority after an over-reliance on Michail Antonio up front.