Champions League giants interested in move for key Liverpool figure in potential transfer revamp

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in a surprise move for Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards in case they decide to parkways with Leonardo this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants are weighing up making changes this summer after another disappointing season in the Champions League, and it could mean a revamp in the way they operate in the transfer market.

According to ESPN, PSG could consider moving for Reds chief Edwards, who is leaving Anfield at the end of his contract this summer, and it could be a shrewd appointment for them.

Edwards has done terrific work in his time at Anfield, having signed some of their best players such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Fabinho.

PSG, by contrast, have often spent big on superstars without a clear idea of how to get them all to gel together, so there could be room for Edwards to help them work out how to make better use of their considerable resources.

ESPN also claim that the French champions are admirers of Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta.