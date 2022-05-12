Fabio Carvalho’s transfer to Liverpool is set to be made official in the next few days, while Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni is also on the Reds’ list of transfer targets for this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside ahead of his next column, which will also feature the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane’s future in the wake of Manchester City wrapping up a deal for Erling Haaland.

As for Liverpool, Romano insists there will not be a change in strategy for the club in the transfer market, despite the major statement signing made by their rivals City.

Instead, the Merseyside giants will continue as they have done under Jurgen Klopp, prioritising smart moves that won’t break the bank, with Carvalho and Tchouameni perhaps fitting the bill perfectly.

“Liverpool will not make any deals that could break their salary structure,” Romano told CaughtOffside. “The decision is very clear, there will be smart deals as has happened for Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate in recent months and this will not change due to the fact that Man City have signed Haaland.

“The priority is to clarify the situation for Mo Salah’s contract, which is still on stand-by; certainly there is the intention to sign a new important midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the names on the Reds’ list but there is great competition from other top clubs. There has already been direct contact with his agent.

“By the way, the first signing will be Fabio Carvalho: the official announcement is coming in the next few days, Fulham will receive £5m plus £2.7m add-ons.

“Liverpool want to keep him in the first team, a loan is not planned as of now.”