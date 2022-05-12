Erik ten Hag celebrates Ajax title win but looks set to miss out on four Manchester United transfer targets

Manchester United reportedly looks set to miss out on four of their midfield transfer targets this summer.

This sounds like a major blow for Erik ten Hag before he’s even started work at Man Utd, which will undoubtedly be a hugely challenging job for him next season.

The Dutch tactician celebrated Eredivisie title glory with current club Ajax last night, but it looks like bad news for him on the United front as the Daily Star report that moves for Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic all look unlikely.

The Red Devils urgently need to make changes in midfield this summer, with Paul Pogba about to be out of contract, while Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek have flopped at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag celebrated Ajax’s title win last night
Man Utd may struggle to land Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice
Ten Hag could really do with getting at least one of those four names in this summer, but the Daily Star suggest it’s unlikely for a variety of reasons.

Rice has supposedly hinted at being ready to stay at West Ham, while Dortmund won’t sell Bellingham and Lazio are also insisting Milinkovic-Savic is not for sale.

Phillips, meanwhile, is seemingly not ready to leave Leeds for their bitter rivals, so MUFC may have to look elsewhere for this potentially important piece of business.

