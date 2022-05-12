Manchester United are not looking to make changes in the goalkeeping department as an urgent priority this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have David de Gea and Dean Henderson as options in goal, and Romano has revealed in his upcoming CaughtOffside column that incoming new manager Erik ten Hag will be prioritising a number of other areas in the squad that need strengthening.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick is said to have recommended De Gea as an “excellent” option to be Man Utd’s first choice, while Henderson’s future is less clear.

The England international hasn’t played much for United, and is wanted by Newcastle, though he is planning to speak with Ten Hag to clear up his future.

“Goalkeeper is not Manchester United’s priority on the transfer market this summer,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Erik ten Hag knows he has to reinforce the team in many other positions: centre-back, full-back, midfielder, striker – these are all urgently needed, and the goalkeeper is not considered a huge problem.

“As of now Ralf Rangnick, recommends David de Gea to the board as an excellent goalkeeper. The club will have other priorities and then clarify the situation of the Spanish goalkeeper, who has had another outstanding season, even if it’s been one to forget at Old Trafford as a whole.

“Of course, Dean Henderson wants to have regular game time so a decision will have to be made with Erik ten Hag about his future. He’s been on the Newcastle list for a long time but they have three goalkeepers in the list. His priority is to have a discussion with Ten Hag.

“It didn’t quite work out for him in his run in the first-team last season, but he’s a quality player who is thought of highly by United, and remember that he was also wanted by Ajax last year, so we can assume Ten Hag likes him.

“Of course, being number one for Ajax and number one for Manchester United are very different things, but we’ll see how their talks go this summer.”