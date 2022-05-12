£75m Manchester United transfer target “upset” with current club

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly upset with developments at the Nou Camp in recent times as he’s linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has supposedly been targeted by Man Utd in a potential £75million deal, according to the Manchester Evening News, in what could be an opportunity for him to link up with his old manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford next season.

De Jong shone under Ten Hag at Ajax until joining Barcelona in 2019, but it seems he’s not exactly keen on the prospect of leaving the Catalan giants.

See below as journalist Helena Condis Edo claims De Jong is “upset” with these developments, as he’s not looking to leave, but feels as though he’s being put on the market by the club…

?De Jong NO se quiere ir. Acaba de estrenar casa con reforma completa en BCN. Insiste en querer triunfar en el Barça y siente la confianza de Xavi. Sospecha que el Club lo ha movido en el mercado y está molesto con todo lo que aparece sobre su futuro. @partidazocope @tjcope — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) May 12, 2022

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but the Red Devils would surely do well to look for an alternative in midfield if De Jong isn’t sold on joining.

The 25-year-old may be a fine talent, but there might also be better options out there for MUFC, with the Daily Star mentioning the likes of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, albeit in a report suggesting that these targets might not be available.

One imagines United could do well to consider other players to strengthen in this problem position, which is certainly a priority given that Paul Pogba is about to be out of contract.