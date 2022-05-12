Premier League target could leave for England this summer and join up with old boss

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is one of the Glasgow clubs’ most valuable assets and the Scottish side could cash in on their star midfielder this summer with Premier League clubs interested in the 26-year-old.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that Rangers are said to be willing to listen to offers for Kamara, with an agreement already in place that he can leave this summer at a certain price.

The 26-year-old signed a new four-year contract running until the summer of 2025 with the Scottish club at the start of this season so any deal for the Finland international could cost interested clubs a substantial amount of money.

Aston Villa were linked to the midfielder back in January, reported the Birmingham Mail, and the Villans could make another move in the summer. Kamara’s old Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is now managing the club and is looking to revamp the squad this summer ahead of next year’s campaign.

Arsenal are also said to have made a move to re-sign the midfielder last summer reported Football Insider and with the Gunners linked to many midfielders over the last few months, Kamara could be in with a shout of joining Mikel Arteta’s side this summer, as they look for a partner for Thomas Partey.

Out of both clubs, Villa could be in with a better chance of signing Kamara this summer, thanks to Gerrard’s ties to the 26-year-old. The Finnish international would be a good addition to the Villa squad but that will be down to Rangers and the price they set for their star midfielder.