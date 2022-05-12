Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is reportedly not likely to make a move to either Tottenham or Arsenal, with a transfer abroad his priority.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, who state that Sterling will wait until June to make a decision on his future, and that “should he exit City, his long-held expectation is to join one of a small number of Europe’s most decorated teams”.

The England international has been a star performer for City down the years, but it perhaps makes sense that his future is now the subject of some speculation after being less of a guaranteed starter this season.

Pep Guardiola will also have even more options up front next season with the arrival of Erling Haaland, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Sterling.

Arsenal and Spurs fans, however, seem set to be disappointed, with the former Liverpool man not sounding keen on a move to north London.

Sterling could have been ideal for the Gunners, who urgently need to make wholesale changes to their front three ahead of next season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January, Nicolas Pepe has flopped at the Emirates Stadium, and both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are heading towards being free agents this summer.

Sterling could have been ideal to give Mikel Arteta a proven goal threat in his side, but it looks like Arsenal will have to look elsewhere.

Spurs, meanwhile, are heavily reliant on both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, so another versatile forward could’ve given Antonio Conte’s men a new dimension next season.