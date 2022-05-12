Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer swoop for Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazil international has impressed in his time at Goodison Park, and one imagines he could well be keen for a move away this summer after the club’s struggles against relegation from the Premier League.

CaughtOffside have exclusively revealed that Manchester United are suitors for Richarlison, and now he’s also being linked with Spurs by the Telegraph.

The report notes that Tottenham are also keen on Anthony Gordon and Ben Godfrey in a potential triple raid on Everton this summer.

It remains to be seen if Spurs can pull that off, but it definitely seems like it could be a long summer for the Toffees after their struggles this season.

Man Utd, meanwhile, also need a signing like Richarlison up front after this hugely disappointing season.

The Red Devils could do with a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, while there are also doubts over Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial after their loss of form.

Still, Richarlison may well feel Spurs would be the better option right now, as they’re closer than United to finishing in the top four, with the world class Antonio Conte in charge and potentially building something very promising.