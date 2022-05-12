Cristiano Ronaldo breaks one of Wayne Rooney’s Manchester United records

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken one of Wayne Rooney’s records at Manchester United after winning the Premier League player of the month for April.

The veteran Portugal international remains a star performer for the Red Devils, despite the team’s poor form as a whole in this hugely disappointing season.

Ronaldo returns to United from Juventus in the summer, and has been on fire in front of goal, with his performances now rewarded with a second player of the month prize of this season.

And according to Opta Joe in the tweet below, it’s Ronaldo’s sixth player of the month prize in his Premier League career, putting him ahead of fellow Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney for the player at the club to have taken the award the most times…

6 – Cristiano Ronaldo has won @premierleague player of the month for a sixth time, now the most of any @ManUtd player in the competition, overtaking Wayne Rooney's five. Super. pic.twitter.com/PdjvXW6l8c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2022

Ronaldo may be 37 years old, but he’s still one of the very best in the business, with this dire season at Old Trafford likely to have been a lot worse if not for his contributions up front.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus man has another year left on his contract and MUFC surely need to keep him.