Chelsea are reportedly considering a potential transfer move for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest this summer.

The USA international has struggled to establish himself in his time at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking like a hugely promising young talent at former club Ajax.

According to Sport, Chelsea are interested in Dest, who is valued by Barcelona at around €20million, with the Blues weighing up replacing the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

It’s bound to be an interesting summer for Chelsea after the chaos of Roman Abramovich having to sell the club, but Dest would surely be a smart signing for the Blues.

The 21-year-old may have struggled at Barca, but he still has time to turn his career around and make the most of the potential he showed when he was at Ajax.

Chelsea might want to focus on central defensive signings, however, given that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are about to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge.