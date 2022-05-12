Liverpool boost as Euro giants begin search for replacement for £50m Reds transfer target

Liverpool may reportedly have been given a boost to their transfer pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni as Monaco look for a replacement.

The France international has shone in Ligue 1, establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, and Liverpool have made direct contact with his agent over a possible move, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Manchester City are in for Tchouameni, and they will be encouraged by the fact that his club have begun work on finding a replacement for him this summer.

The report adds that the 22-year-old will cost around £50million to sign from Monaco, in what could end up looking like a bargain in the near future.

Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates a goal for Monaco
Compare that to West Ham’s Declan Rice, who could have a staggering £150m asking price this summer, as reported by The Athletic and others.

Tchouameni could be ideal for Liverpool’s needs right now after they failed to replace Georginio Wijnaldum last summer, while the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara aren’t getting any younger.

