(Video) Harry Kane fires Spurs into crucial lead vs. Arsenal from the spot

Tottenham Hotspur have scored a huge goal against Arsenal in the race for the top four.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites, who are hosting Mikel Arteta’s Gunners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, currently sit four points behind their bitter rivals in the Premier League table.

Given the fact there are just three domestic games left to play, including Thursday’s mouth-watering North London Derby, Conte will know that anything less than all three points will more or less see his side miss out on Champions League football next season.

Following what has been a physical and exciting encounter, so far, it has been the white half of London that has taken an early.

Harry Kane has fired his side into a first-half lead from the spot after defender Cedric fouled Son Heung-min inside his own area.