(Video) Harry Kane nets 15-minute brace vs. Arsenal as Spurs in cruise control

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
After Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 22-minutes, Tottenham Hotspur have doubled their lead against rivals Arsenal just 15-minutes later.

Star striker Kane has once again been his side’s hero.

Having held his nerve against opposition goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, the England international wasted no time in notching his brace.

Latching his head onto the end of a ball into the box, Antonio Conte’s prolific number 10 managed to guide the ball into the back of the net.

The Gunners are also down to 10 men after defender Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card following a shoulder barge challenge on Son Heung-min earlier in the first half.

 

