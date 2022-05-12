Video: Raphinha upset with Leeds fan after strange decision

Last night was yet another tough moment in the season for Leeds United and their supporters as Jesse Marsch’s side lost 3-0 to Chelsea at Elland Road, plunging the club further towards relegation.

Leeds are currently in the relegation zone on goal difference and will need to get at least a point to avoid the drop in their last two games with Brighton and Brentford.

The game saw a strange moment occur in the second half, as a Leeds fan refused to give the ball to Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso for a throw-in, whilst the home side were chasing the game.

This left Raphinha unhappy with the Leeds fan and a video on social media shows the winger heading towards the crowd to retrieve the ball that was being held onto by the supporter.

Did the Leeds fans forget they were losing ??????pic.twitter.com/Qcw0n70lXi — CarefreeLewisG (@CarefreelewisG2) May 12, 2022

This was a very strange moment as if the fan forgot the club’s situation and that every point matters in their fight.

It was not only the Leeds winger that was left frustrated by the actions of the fan but other home supporters can clearly be heard voicing their displeasure as well.