Arsenal now faces a huge task if they’re to salvage anything from Thursday’s Premier League match against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite Thursday’s game having huge implications in the race for the top four, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have not been at the races.

MORE: (Video) Harry Kane fires Spurs into crucial lead vs. Arsenal from the spot

Having gone one-nil down early in the first half thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, the red half of London now faces the challenge of continuing the game with a man disadvantage.

Centre-back Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card for a silly shoulder barge challenge on Son Heung-min.