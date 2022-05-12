(Video) Rob Holding shown red for nonsensical shoulder barge vs. Spurs

Arsenal now faces a huge task if they’re to salvage anything from Thursday’s Premier League match against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite Thursday’s game having huge implications in the race for the top four, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have not been at the races.

Having gone one-nil down early in the first half thanks to a Harry Kane penalty, the red half of London now faces the challenge of continuing the game with a man disadvantage.

Centre-back Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card for a silly shoulder barge challenge on Son Heung-min.

