Journalist claims a number of players ‘frustrated’ at Newcastle team-mate

Chris Waugh has been speaking on Pod on the Tyne podcast about Callum Wilson’s complaints about Newcastle United team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Magpies winger raised one or two eyebrows in a recent interview in which he seemed to aim a dig at his team-mates for not finishing the chances he creates for them, thereby hurting his assist numbers.

Wilson, however, has previously complained that Saint-Maximin also has a habit of overdoing it with his skills as well, and that he could do himself a favour by passing the ball earlier.

“Howe and him felt the need to address the squad about this [assists comments] before the match but Saint-Maximin’s ball into Wood was brilliant and he should have scored but equally, Saint-Maximin should have crossed the ball before that to Joelinton who was completely unmarked, he didn’t and took an extra touch and didn’t get the ball in the box,” Waugh explained.

“Which is the criticism that Callum Wilson basically mentioned early in the season when he spoke to Alan Shearer and that other forwards have mentioned about Saint-Maximin is that he is frustrating in that sense, but he is also Newcastle’s man attacking outlet.”