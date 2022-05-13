Arsenal have received a boost in their race to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

The race between Arsenal and Tottenham for the top four looks set to go down to the final day after the latter won the North London derby this week. Spurs ran out 3-0 winners against their rivals, and are now just one point behind.

Cristian Romero missed the game through injury, and Antonio Conte has now confirmed the Argentine defender will be missing for the remainder of the season.

“We understood in the last few days that Romero had a serious injury and has finished this season, because there are only two games to go and he has no time to recover for these two games,” said Conte, as relayed by The Athletic.

Although Davinson Sanchez stepped in for Romero and helped Tottenham keep a clean sheet against Arsenal, Romero has been influential in Tottenham’s attempts to rival Arsenal for the Champions League places.

Rob Holding was sent off in the first-half against Spurs, so Sanchez possibly had an easier task than if Arsenal had eleven men for the whole game.

With two crucial fixtures coming up for Tottenham, and still needing Arsenal to slip up, the injury to Romero could be one of the reason’s they miss out on the top four.