Arsenal the most interested party in €100m Man United target

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Naples this summer with a host of Premier League clubs interested in signing the Nigerian.

Two of these are Arsenal and Manchester United, with the Gunners said to be the most interested in the 23-year-old reports SportMediaset, who also state that there are rumours of a €105million offer from the Gunners circulating.

The Napoli man has become one of Europe’s most sought after strikers following his performances this season and the scary thing is the best is still to come from the 23-year-old and his next club will be tasked with developing the player into his prime.

Arsenal will be looking for a striker in the upcoming window as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are expected to leave North London upon the expiration of their contracts and Osimhen would be a perfect fit.

The Gunners will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are also interested in signing the Napoli man this summer, after trying to sign the player already back in January 2020 reports the Express.

As exclusively revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, United will “100%” be signing a new central striker this summer and the 23-year-old is ready to make that step up to a huge club like United. The Nigerian could lead the line solo or could partner Cristiano Ronaldo in a front two, with the Napoli man’s speed complementing the Portuguese man’s finesse in front of goal.

This should be an interesting race this summer but according to SportMediaset, with qualification for the Champions League completed for Napoli there is no need to sell players in the upcoming window.

Any fee will have to be at least €100million and although Arsenal seems to be in the lead, Manchester United and Tottenham should not be discarded states the outlet.