The Aurelien Tchouameni transfer update that might disappoint Liverpool fans

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are not expected to get into a bidding war with Real Madrid over Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Monaco midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield ahead of this summer amid impressive displays in Ligue 1.

Tchouameni is being tipped to become the next big thing in midfield, still only 22 years of age.

And Liverpool are being tipped to snap him up this summer, but according to the Liverpool Echo, their interest may not be as serious as what is being reported.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United considering transfer move for Chelsea loan exile
PSG look set to rival Manchester United and Arsenal for striker
Mikel Arteta issues verdict on top four race amid Arsenal’s North London Derby defeat

The Reds already have a solid midfield, and for that reason, they are not expected to spend big on a new midfielder this summer, with Tchouamani priced above £50million.

Providing an update on the situation Liverpool insider Theo Squires said on the Echo: “Tchouameni is a player Liverpool like the look of but Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign him.

“The Reds aren’t expected to spend big on a new midfielder this summer, with that perhaps instead being on the wishlist for 2023.

MORE: Gerrard to turn to Liverpool for defensive signing

“Things can change of course.”

The update is not altogether exciting, with reports emerging earlier claiming that Liverpool are not in the market for a pricey midfielder this summer.

It has been reported that they might sign a cheaper midfielder with promise, given Jurgen Klopp wants to keep his settled midfield going into next season.

More Stories AS Monaco Aurelien Tchouameni Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.