Liverpool are not expected to get into a bidding war with Real Madrid over Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Monaco midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield ahead of this summer amid impressive displays in Ligue 1.

Tchouameni is being tipped to become the next big thing in midfield, still only 22 years of age.

And Liverpool are being tipped to snap him up this summer, but according to the Liverpool Echo, their interest may not be as serious as what is being reported.

The Reds already have a solid midfield, and for that reason, they are not expected to spend big on a new midfielder this summer, with Tchouamani priced above £50million.

Providing an update on the situation Liverpool insider Theo Squires said on the Echo: “Tchouameni is a player Liverpool like the look of but Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign him.

“The Reds aren’t expected to spend big on a new midfielder this summer, with that perhaps instead being on the wishlist for 2023.

“Things can change of course.”

The update is not altogether exciting, with reports emerging earlier claiming that Liverpool are not in the market for a pricey midfielder this summer.

It has been reported that they might sign a cheaper midfielder with promise, given Jurgen Klopp wants to keep his settled midfield going into next season.