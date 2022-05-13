Barcelona have made a significant saving when it comes to midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

It has now been confirmed that the midfielder has joined Aston Villa on a permanent basis.

The Brazilian has impressed since arriving on loan earlier this season, and Steven Gerrard has moved to keep him around full-time.

Villa had a £34million option to buy in Coutinho’s loan deal initially, but they managed to reduce that figure to just £17million.

And it’s a deal that still made sense for Barca, who are understood to have paid more than £100million for the midfielder when he signed from Liverpool in 2018.

It never worked out for Coutinho at Camp Nou, but for Barca, it was about the money they will save every week, rather than the upfront transfer fee.

According to Salary Sport, Coutinho earned as much as £380,000 per week at Barca totalling just shy of £20million per year.

Amid a financial crisis at Camp Nou, Barca will now be able to save that money and reinvest over the summer, freeing up a huge part of their salary bill.