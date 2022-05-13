Bayern Munich have entered the race for in-demand Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer, due to his contract expiring, and the talented midfielder isn’t short of options as he looks to take the next step in his career.

According to Fichajes, Manchester City, Juventus, PSG, and Real Madrid have all been interested in the Frenchman in recent weeks, but Bayern Munich have now emerged as a possible destination for the 29-year-old.

Pogba has been criticised in recent years for his off the ball work rate, or lack of it. When playing in a dominant Juventus side, and on occasion for United, Pogba has excelled due to his exceptional talent with the ball.

This season, Manchester United have struggled immensely, and a player like Pogba isn’t as beneficial in a side who aren’t dominating games. A move to a European giant, especially the likes of Bayern and PSG who win the league almost every season, should allow us to see the Pogba we have seen in previous years, and the Pogba we regularly see performing so well for his country.