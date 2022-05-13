Mainz captain Moussa Niakhate wants to join a Premier League club this summer with West Ham United and Everton keen on the Bundesliga star.

This is according to BILD, with Mainz coach Bo Svensson having previously stated that he feared that both his centre-backs St. Juste and Niakhate could head for the exit this summer. This week. St. Juste joined Sporting Lisbon according to Bulinews and now his partner could follow this summer.

The defender could be available for as little as £8million as Mainz will be looking to cash in on the 26-year-old with just one year left on his contract.

In the BILD report, they state that Wolfsburg recently approached the 6ft 3 centre-back but were told that Niakhate is holding out for what is being described as an ‘economically attractive’ offer from a Premier League club.

West Ham could do with another centre-back this summer as the club have relied heavily upon Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma this season. Nikahate is younger than the pair and would also be an upgrade for the Hammers.

As for Everton, they have struggled all season long defensively and the Mainz man would help a lot in solving their problems at centre-back.

The race for the 26-year-old should be an interesting one between the pair and it remains to be seen which club he will join.