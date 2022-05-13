Chelsea are eyeing Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella as a replacement for Marcos Alonso.

Cucurella is enjoying a successful first season in England, after moving from Getafe in 2021. The Spaniard has managed 33 appearances in the Premier League, and now Thomas Tuchel is considering bringing him to Stamford Bridge to replace another Spain international.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea will make a move for Cucurella as a replacement for Marcos Alonso. The report states that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are looking to bring Alonso back to Spain, and Cucurella could be his ideal replacement.

Is Cucurella the man Chelsea needs?

Chilwell has spent a lot of the season on the sidelines due to a devastating knee injury, and Cucurella could offer him some competition next season. The 23-year-old has regularly played in a back five at Brighton, and just like Chilwell, is comfortable at both ends of the pitch.

Although Chilwell was excellent before his injury, there is a chance he’s going to take a while to get back up to speed when he returns, so bringing in an adequate backup could be a smart move from Tuchel.

Cucurella signed for Brighton for a fee of around £15.4m, according to Sky Sports. The Spaniard previously came through the Barcelona academy, and there are not many better academies in world football to learn your trade than La Masia.