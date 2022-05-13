Chelsea targeting PSV star as Declan Rice alternative

Chelsea are targeting PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as an alternative to Declan Rice.

Sangare has impressed for PSV this season, and the towering midfielder has been attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe. Rice has been a target for Chelsea in recent months, but according to the Daily Mirror, the club aren’t willing to pay the £150m asking price.

The report also states that they could turn to Sangare as an alternative to Rice, as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his midfield. With Jorginho and N’Golo Kante reaching the latter stages of their career, bringing in a 24-year-old who is performing well despite not reaching his prime, could be a smart move for the future.

Chelsea were in the market for a midfielder last season, before signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish international has endured a tough time at Stamford Bridge, so Tuchel could be looking for a more adequate midfield option for next season.

Tuchel does have strength in depth in midfield positions, but the likes of Ross Barkley and Saul have been granted very little game time this season, and the Chelsea manager may be looking to bring in Sangare to rival his current midfielders.

